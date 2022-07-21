Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kunchacko Boban's 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' gets new release date

The makers of Nna Thaan Case Kodu, starring Kunchacko Boban, have announced a new release date. 

Published: 21st July 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 07:33 AM

A still from the film

By Express News Service

The film, which was earlier set to release on August 12, will now hit the theatres one day before, on August 11.

Announcing the new release date, Kunchacko Boban noted the character teaser release on Wednesday. The third feature of director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the satirical courtroom drama has the actor playing a thief named Kozhummal Rajeevan, a.k.a Ambaas Rajeevan, who becomes embroiled in a court case after a dog bites him.

Produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla, Nna Thaan Case Kodu features Super Deluxe-fame Gayathrie Shankar as the female lead while Minnal Murali actor Rajesh Madhavan plays a significant supporting character. The rest of the cast features a multitude of newcomers picked through auditions.
 

