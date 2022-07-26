Home Entertainment Malayalam

Aparna confirmed to replace Manju Warrier in 'Kaapa'

Manju Warrier reportedly backed out of the project due to her commitment to Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film (AK61), directed by H Vinoth.

Published: 26th July 2022

Aparna Balamurali in 8 Thottakkal

By Express News Service

A day after Aparna Balamurali won the Best Actress Award at the 68th National Film Awards for her performance in Soorarai Pottru, there were reports that she will be starring opposite Prithviraj in Kaapa, occupying the role previously assigned to Manju Warrier. Producer Jinu Abraham has confirmed the same to Cinema Express. “Yes, the reports are true. Aparna has been cast in that role now,” he said.

Manju Warrier reportedly backed out of the project due to her commitment to Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film (AK61), directed by H Vinoth. Directed by Shaji Kailas, Kaapa has story, screenplay and dialogues written by author, screenwriter and filmmaker GR Indugopan. Kaapa sees Shaji Kailas reuniting with Prithviraj and Jinu Abraham after Kaduva.

Besides Prithviraj and Aparna, the film also stars Anna Ben and Asif Ali. Filming is currently underway in Thiruvananthapuram. Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu Abraham and Dileesh Nair are producing the film under the banners of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Writers Union and Theatre of Dreams.

The film revolves around the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 2007, popularly known as the Kaapa act, which aims to provide for the effective prevention and control of certain kinds of anti-social activities in the State of Kerala.
 

