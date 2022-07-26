Home Entertainment Malayalam

First look of Rathish Ambat’s 'Theerppu' out

We had reported earlier that Rathish Ambat is reuniting with scriptwriter Murali Gopy after Kammara Sambhavam for a new thriller called Theerppu. 

Published: 26th July 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The first look of the film, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saiju Kurup, Isha Talwar, and Hannah Reji Koshy, has been released. Murali Gopy, who last wrote the blockbuster Lucifer, is also co-producing the film with Rathish and Friday Film House. 

Interestingly, Theerppu sees brothers Prithviraj and Indrajith sharing the screen again after Tiyaan. The former had also directed the latter in Lucifer.

