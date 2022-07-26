First look of Rathish Ambat’s 'Theerppu' out

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Rathish Ambat is reuniting with scriptwriter Murali Gopy after Kammara Sambhavam for a new thriller called Theerppu.

The first look of the film, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saiju Kurup, Isha Talwar, and Hannah Reji Koshy, has been released. Murali Gopy, who last wrote the blockbuster Lucifer, is also co-producing the film with Rathish and Friday Film House.

Interestingly, Theerppu sees brothers Prithviraj and Indrajith sharing the screen again after Tiyaan. The former had also directed the latter in Lucifer.

We had reported earlier that Rathish Ambat is reuniting with scriptwriter Murali Gopy after Kammara Sambhavam for a new thriller called Theerppu. The first look of the film, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saiju Kurup, Isha Talwar, and Hannah Reji Koshy, has been released. Murali Gopy, who last wrote the blockbuster Lucifer, is also co-producing the film with Rathish and Friday Film House. Interestingly, Theerppu sees brothers Prithviraj and Indrajith sharing the screen again after Tiyaan. The former had also directed the latter in Lucifer.