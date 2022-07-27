Home Entertainment Malayalam

Nithya Menen clears the air about pregnancy rumours

The actor, who is recovering from an ankle injury, added that she will be taking breaks from acting as she needs time to recuperate.

Actress Nithya Mennen at the IFFI Goa, on Thursday.

Actress Nithya Menen (Photo | Twitter)

Actor Nithya Menen has shut down rumours of her getting married soon. She recently took to her social media handle to put a clarification post in this regard.

The actor, who is recovering from an ankle injury, said, "I'll take this opportunity to say directly myself that I am not getting married. It is just a big happy made up story. There is nothing close to it. No plans. Nobody in the picture. That's not happening. Just a classic case of someone who is bored making up an article and it was picked up by everybody in the media without doing any background checks or without confirming at all."

She further added that she will be taking breaks from acting as she needs time to recuperate. Noting that she has absolutely no plans of getting married, she added, “It's the kind of person I am. Most actors do it. It's new to people here. I'll never be able to work continuously or mechanically. I've had a really tough one year. Worked literally every day. Because of the lockdown, everything got piled up and I had to work every day. I have five or six more projects that are going to be released.”

Nithya also said that she was recovering from her ankle injury and she would take it easy, travel and recuperate now. The actor will be next seen in Malayalam film 19 (1)(a) and Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam.

