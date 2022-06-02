STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A R Rahman meets Prithviraj on Jordan set of Aadujeevitham

AR Rahman’s visit is special for one more reason. The composer returns to Malayalam cinema after a long gap with Aadujeevitham. 

AR Rahman on Set. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared a picture of him alongside AR Rahman from the Jordan set of director Blessy’s Aadujeevitham. The former captioned it: Look who came all the way to Wadi Rum, Jordan, to motivate the team! Thank you, AR Rahman sir, for making us feel so special!”

Interestingly, the maestro is also working on another Malayalam film, Malayankunju, starring Fahadh Faasil. Prithviraj is currently shooting for Aadujeevitham’s final schedule, expected to be completed in a month.

