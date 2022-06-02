Shaji Kailas replaces Venu as director of multi-starrer

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that veteran cinematographer and filmmaker Venu is directing Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Asif Ali and Anna Ben in Kaapa, a Thiruvananthapuram-based gangster drama based on renowned author Indugopan’s story. The latest update is that Shaji Kailas has replaced him due to creative differences.

The technical team has also undergone a change, as per the latest report. Kaapa, which has screenplay and dialogues by Indugopan, will now have Manoj Paramahamsa as director of photography and Shameer Muhammed as editor. Justin Varghese is working on the music.

The team will start shooting for it by the end of June. Kaapa refers to KAAPA, the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, also known as the Goonda Act. Meanwhile, Shaji Kailas is putting the finishing touches on his upcoming mass entertainer Kaduva, starring Prithviraj, Samyuktha Menon and Vivek Oberoi.