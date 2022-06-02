STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Shaji Kailas replaces Venu as director of multi-starrer

We had reported earlier that veteran cinematographer and filmmaker Venu is directing Prithviraj,

Published: 02nd June 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Shaji Kailas. (File Photo)

Shaji Kailas. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that veteran cinematographer and filmmaker Venu is directing Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Asif Ali and Anna Ben in Kaapa, a Thiruvananthapuram-based gangster drama based on renowned author Indugopan’s story. The latest update is that Shaji Kailas has replaced him due to creative differences. 

The technical team has also undergone a change, as per the latest report. Kaapa, which has screenplay and dialogues by Indugopan, will now have Manoj Paramahamsa as director of photography and Shameer Muhammed as editor. Justin Varghese is working on the music.

The team will start shooting for it by the end of June. Kaapa refers to KAAPA, the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, also known as the Goonda Act. Meanwhile, Shaji Kailas is putting the finishing touches on his upcoming mass entertainer Kaduva, starring Prithviraj, Samyuktha Menon and Vivek Oberoi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veteran Cinematographer Prithviraj Asif Ali Anna Ben Manju Warrier gangster drama
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp