Alphonse Puthren unveils first look of Gold

We had reported earlier that filmmaker Alphonse Puthren is back after seven years with a new feature, Gold, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara.

Published: 07th June 2022

A poster from Gold Movie. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Prithviraj had earlier revealed in an interview that the film’s cast features many names, including guest appearances. Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, and Roshan Mathew are among the names.

The first look follows the 2-min long teaser that was released recently. The footage didn’t reveal much aside from introducing the characters played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara.  

Supriya Menon is producing the film under the banner of Prithviraj Productions in association with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames.

Comments

