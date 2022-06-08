STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam producer Anto Joseph pens heartfelt note in response to Kamal Haasan's 'Thank You' video

Malayalam producer Anto Joseph has penned a heartfelt note in response to Kamal's Malayalam video thanking Malayalam audiences for their acceptance of 'Vikram'.

Published: 08th June 2022 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalam producer Anto Joseph

Malayalam producer Anto Joseph (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan's video thanking audiences for the tremendous success of his just released film 'Vikram' seems to have won the hearts of audiences across borders.

The actor had thanked audiences of different regions in their different languages. Now, well known Malayalam producer Anto Joseph has penned a heartfelt note in response to Kamal's Malayalam video thanking Malayalam audiences for their acceptance of 'Vikram'.

Taking to Twitter, producer Anto posted a note that read, "The video shared by Sri Kamal Hassan on Twitter fills every Malayali's heart with deserved pride. When he says, 'Malayalis wholeheartedly accept good cinema with no heed to barriers of language,' it makes one want to applaud and whistle as we have done so often in the magical atmosphere of a movie theatre!

"In reality, we should be thanking Kamal Sir. 'Vikram' marks the re-emergence of the scintillating days of the true-blue Kamal era.

"The 'Nayakan' stakes his claim to the Universe - 'Ulakam' - yet again! For once again casting your spell on us, mesmerising us, truly crafting a memorable experience for us - we thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

"Our happiness spills over to note the array of Malayali stars adding lustre to his shine - Fahadh Faazil, Chemban Vinod, Narrein, Kalidas Jayaram, Girish Gangadharan. As these bright sparks of the Malayalam industry add their might to the huge success 'Vikram' has garnered, the barriers of language crumble and the art form called cinema rises tall and proud above all divisions.

"Lokesh Kanagaraj, who earlier enthralled us with 'Kaithi', 'Master' and 'Managaram' entices us again with his mastery in 'Vikram'. A big salute to this directorial genius from across the border.

"Vijay Sethupathy, familiar to us all with his inimitable acting style leaves a deep imprint with his presence. As Kamal sir said, the three-minute appearance in the end by Suriya that se(n)t the theatres into a frenzy, leaves us waiting for more with bated breath!

"The excitement raised by Kamal sir's words that 'we will be together throughout in our next movie' is beyond containing! May there be more wonderful movies and stupendous successes born of such partnerships...once again our best wishes to Kamal sir and the entire cast and crew of 'Vikram'."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Anto Joseph Vikram Kamal Haasan Malayalam Vikram Malayalam dubbed
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp