Second teaser of Shaji Kailas’ Kaduva released

By Express News Service

After the release of the first teaser six months ago, Prithviraj Productions has unveiled the second teaser of Shaji Kailas’ Kaduva, which not only gives us a better look at the scale of the action-packed entertainer but also Vivek Oberoi’s antagonist, a police officer who becomes the arch-nemesis of Prithviraj’s character, Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan.

As in the previous footage, Jakes Bejoy’s electrifying background score powers up the new teaser which puts more emphasis on the fights than dialogues.

Touted as a mass revenge thriller, Kaduva sees Shaji Kailas returning to the director’s chair after a long gap. Scripted by Jinu Abraham, Kaduva has Sujith Vaassudev and Abhinandan Ramanujam as cinematographers. The film hits theatres on June 30.