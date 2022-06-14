STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second teaser of Shaji Kailas’ Kaduva released

Published: 14th June 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

After the release of the first teaser six months ago, Prithviraj Productions has unveiled the second teaser of Shaji Kailas’ Kaduva, which not only gives us a better look at the scale of the action-packed entertainer but also Vivek Oberoi’s antagonist, a police officer who becomes the arch-nemesis of Prithviraj’s character, Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan. 

Touted as a mass revenge thriller, Kaduva sees Shaji Kailas returning to the director’s chair after a long gap. Scripted by Jinu Abraham, Kaduva has Sujith Vaassudev and Abhinandan Ramanujam as cinematographers. The film hits theatres on June 30.

