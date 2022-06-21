STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Filming begins for Bhavana-starrer Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu

Published: 21st June 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu, starring Bhavana, Sharafudheen and Anarkali Nazar in the lead, starts rolling in Kodungalloor.

Helmed by debutant Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf, the movie is produced by Renish Abdulkhader and Rajesh Krishna under the banner of Bonhomie Entertainments and London Talkies, respectively.

Director Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf handles the script and editing with dialogues by Vivek Bharathan, who also worked on the screenplay. Along with Sharafudheen and the female leads, Bhavana and Anarkali, Ashokan and Shebin Benson also play key roles in the film.

Arun Rushdie is the cinematographer, and Midhun Chalissery is the art director. The music is composed by Paul Mathews, Nishant Ramteke, and Joker Blues to lyrics penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.

