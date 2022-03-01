Dulquer Salmaan clocks 10 million followers on Instagram

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Tuesday celebrated hitting the 10 million mark on Instagram and thanked his followers for their continued love. The "Kurup" star took to the photo-video sharing platform and shared a note to mark the occasion.

"10M strong! Love to each and every single one of you that bear with my musings and posts. Do know that I obsessively go over every (heart, love praise emoticons) as well as the (disappointed emoticons). In gratitude to and for all of you! You are my oceans," the 35-year-old actor wrote.

Salmaan will next be seen on the big screen in Tamil romantic-comedy "Hey Sinamika". The film, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari, is scheduled to open in cinemas on Friday.

The actor will also be seen in filmmaker R Balki's "Chup: Revenge Of The Artist", which marks his return to Hindi films after the 2019 romantic-comedy "The Zoya Factor".