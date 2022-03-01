STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagathy Sreekumar joins CBI 5 sets

The cast of CBI 5 (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that the character Vikram, played by Jagathy Sreekumar in the last four films in director K Madhu’s CBI film series, will be returning for the fifth instalment. 

Although it was later assumed to be mere speculation, the team has now confirmed that he is indeed part of the film titled CBI 5: The Brain. Mammootty, K Madhu and writer SN Swamy posted a picture with the actor in his Vikram getup.

Penned by series regular SN Swamy, CBI 5 will also see the return of Mukesh and Saikumar along with new cast members Ramesh Pisharody, Renji Panicker, Dileesh Pothan, Soubin Shahir, Asha Sarath and Malavika Menon.

Akhil George is the director of photography, while Jakes Bejoy handles the background score. Swargachithra Appachan is producing it under Swargachithra Films.

