STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Prithviraj, Suraj-starrer 'Jana Gana Mana' to release on April 28

The actors took to their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday morning to share the poster and make the announcement.

Published: 06th March 2022 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Jana Gana Mana, Prithviraj, Mamta Mohandas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dijo Jose Antony

Jana Gana Mana poster

By IANS

MUMBAI: South stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu on Sunday announced that their upcoming film titled 'Jana Gana Mana' is all set to hit the big screen on April 28.

The actors took to their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday morning to share the poster and make the announcement.

"In matters of conscience, the law of the majority has no place" - Mahatma Gandhi.#JanaGanaMana In theatres worldwide from 28/04/2022!"

The film is directed by Dijo Jose Antony. The film is bankrolled by Prithviraj's wife Supriya Menon for their home production banner Prithviraj Productions.

Details related to the plot of the film are still under wraps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prithviraj Sukumaran Suraj Venjaramoodu Jana Gana Mana
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp