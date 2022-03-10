STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prithviraj, Unni Mukundan hail cricketer Sreesanth after his retirement

Malayalam actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Unni Mukundan were among scores of people who wished former India cricketer Sreesanth well after he announced his retirement.

Published: 10th March 2022 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian speedster Sreesanth (File|AP)

Former Indian speedster Sreesanth (File|AP)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Malayalam actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Unni Mukundan were among scores of people who wished former India cricketer Sreesanth well after he announced his retirement from all forms of Indian domestic cricket on Thursday.

Responding to Sreesanth's announcement, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, "One among the greatest ever release and seam position I've ever seen from an Indian pacer. Thank you for the memories champ! All the best with the way ahead!"


Actor Unni Mukundan took to Instagram to respond to Sreesanth's announcement. He wrote, "Dear Sreesanth! Thank you for serving the country… You were fantastic on the field… Thank you for bringing the World Cup home. Wishing you all the very best for your future endeavours! You have for sure inspired many young boys with your sheer determination! Thank you for making Kerala and India proud. Goodluck my friend!"

Earlier in the day, Sreesanth tweeted his retirement announcement. He said, "It has been an honour to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India and everyone who loves the game. With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats) cricket."

India cricketer Sreesanth Retirement Prithviraj Sukumaran Unni Mukundan
