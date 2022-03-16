Following Salute's OTT release, theatre owners decide to boycott Dulquer Salmaan movies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Theatre owners in the state said on Tuesday that they would not cooperate with Dulquer Salmaan and his production house Wayfarer Films anymore following his decision to release the upcoming movie Salute on OTT platform.

Representatives of Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEOUK) --- the apex body of theatre owners --- said that the actor violated the agreement with them. Salute, produced by Wayfarer Films and directed by Rosshan Andrrews, was supposed to hit theatres on January 14.

"Now they have announced that Salute will be released on OTT platform, which is a violation of the agreement with exhibitors. The movie's release was postponed due to the spike in Omicron cases. We had opened bookings, but had to refund the money. Wayfarer Films told us the movie would be released in theatres later," said FEOUK president K Vijayakumar.

"The government has permitted theatres to function with 100 per cent capacity. COVID cases have come down and the cinema halls are becoming active again. At this moment, we expect full support from all actors and producers to minimise the financial liabilities caused by lockdown restrictions," he added.

Vijayakumar said FEOUK has officially decided not to cooperate with Dulquer and his movies in future until they will get a positive response from him in this regard.