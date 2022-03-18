STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tovino Thomas, Roshan Mathew join Aashiq Abu’s 'Neelavelicham'

The film will star Tovino, Shine Tom Chacko, Roshan Mathew and Rima Kallingal as the leads.

Actor Tovino Thomas

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Aashiq Abu would be making a film titled Neelavelicham based on Vaikom Mohammed Basheer’s classic novel of the same name, with Prithviraj, Kunchacko Boban, Rima Kallingal and Soubin Shahir as the lead actors.

However, the delays caused by the pandemic and date issues have forced actors Prithviraj and Kunchacko Boban to pull out of the project. Aashiq Abu, in a recent interview, had revealed that Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali would be replacing them. But the latest development is that the cast of Neelavelicham has undergone yet another change. The film will star Tovino, Shine Tom Chacko, Roshan Mathew and Rima Kallingal as the leads.

Girish Gangadharan has replaced Shyju Khalid as the cinematographer, and the music department will be handled jointly by Bijibal and Rex Vijayan. Aashiq Abu and Santhosh T Kuruvilla are jointly producing the film, which will go on floors from April.

