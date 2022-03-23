STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s next The Kerala Story to tackle women trafficking

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has announced his new production, The Kerala Story.

Published: 23rd March 2022 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.. ( File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only.. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has announced his new production, The Kerala Story. The film, written and directed by Sudipto Sen, narrates the story of 32,000 missing girls from Kerala in the last 12 years.

An announcement video shows former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan talking about the Islamization of his home state under the influence of the Popular Front of India (PFI), a radical group. The video is set to mournful strings and the wails of crying women.

In a statement, writer-director Sudipto Sen said, “As per a recent investigation, since 2009 - nearly 32,000 girls from Kerala and Mangalore from Hindu and Christian communities have been converted to Islam and most of them end up landing in Syria,

Afghanistan, and other ISIS and Haqqani influential areas! Despite accepting these facts, the government is hardly contemplating any definitive action plan against such huge international conspiracies led by ISIS-influenced groups.”

He continued, “Kerala and Mangalore are now the epicenters of most of the recent massacres in the sub-continent. NIA (The National Investigative Agency) is probing only 99 cases despite almost 32,000 disappearances of young girls from Kerala and Mangalore.

Rampant religious conversion through a deep-rooted indoctrination network has taken over Kerala like bushfire!

Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, “This story is a human tragedy, one that will shake you to the core. When Sudipto came and narrated it to me along with his research of over 3-4 years, I was in tears in the first meeting itself. That was the very day I decided to make this film. I am glad that we are now progressing with the film.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Story Film Movie Vipul Amrutlal Shah Popular Front of India Afghanistan ISIS
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp