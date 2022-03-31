STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Intense trailer of Malayalam film 'Jana Gana Mana' unveiled

In one of the most intriguing trailers from recent memory, a limping Prithviraj Sukumaran with a walking stick visits a minister to give a letter seeking financial aid for his injuries.

A still from the trailer of 'Jana Gana Mana'

By Express News Service

The other man promises to help,  while visuals from the younger man’s past quickly flash by in a montage. Something happened that shamed the latter and his family’s good name. As the trailer ends, something unexpected happens.

Sharis Mohammed scripted the April 28 release.

