Intense trailer of Malayalam film 'Jana Gana Mana' unveiled
In one of the most intriguing trailers from recent memory, a limping Prithviraj Sukumaran with a walking stick visits a minister to give a letter seeking financial aid for his injuries.
Published: 31st March 2022 07:51 AM | Last Updated: 31st March 2022 07:51 AM | A+A A-
The other man promises to help, while visuals from the younger man’s past quickly flash by in a montage. Something happened that shamed the latter and his family’s good name. As the trailer ends, something unexpected happens.
Sharis Mohammed scripted the April 28 release.