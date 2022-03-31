STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shoot begins for Mammootty-Nisam Basheer thriller

Mammootty will be joining the sets on April 3. Interestingly, the actor bankrolls the film under the Mammootty Kampany banner, with NM Badusha as co-producer.

Actor Mammootty

By Express News Service

Nisam Basheer, who made his directorial debut with Asif Ali-starrer Kettyolaanu Ente Malaakha, is collaborating with Mammootty for the first time in his yet-to-be-untitled second feature, a thriller. Filming of the same has commenced at Chalakudy with a pooja and switch-on function. 

Mammootty will be joining the sets on April 3. Interestingly, the actor bankrolls the film under the Mammootty Kampany banner, with NM Badusha as co-producer. It marks the second film bankrolled by Mammootty after Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

Sameer Abdul, who scripted films such as Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis, has penned the screenplay. Sharafudheen, Kottayam Nazeer, Jagadish, Sanju Sivaram, Grace Antony, Bindu Panicker, Babu Annoor, Aneesh Shoranur, Riyas Narmakala, and Jordi Poonjar play the main characters. 

Nimish Ravi (Luca, Kurup) is on board as the director of photography and Midhun Mukundan (Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana) handles the music. Kiran Das (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum) is in charge of the editing.

