Peeved over AMMA's stand in Vijay Babu case, actor Hareesh Peradi seeks membership cancellation

By Online Desk

Upset over the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists' (AMMA) stand taken in the Vijay Babu sexual assault case, actor Hareesh Peradi has put forward a note cancelling his primary membership in the organization.

He said he no longer wanted to continue with an organization which has been protecting criminals by taking anti-women measures.

Hareesh's note, posted on Facebook, addressed the AMMA organising committee and stated that he wanted his primary membership cancelled and added that the organisation need not refund his Rs 1 lakh membership fee.

Furthermore, he asked AMMA to strip him of all the benefits he is eligible for.

“Why is it that only the women have the sense to protest against the wrongs and the patrons in AMMA are yet to see the light,” he asked.

“If this was not the case, actors like Malaa Parvathy, Shwetha Menon and Kukkoo Parameshwaran, would not have had to resign from the Internal Complaints Committee of AMMA,” he said.