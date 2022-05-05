STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

I pitched Mammootty a full-fledged negative role: Puzhu writer Harshad

Parvathy Thiruvothu co-stars in the Ratheena directorial which hits streamer SonyLIV on May 13  

Published: 05th May 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Writer Harshad, who conceived the story and co-wrote the screenplay of the Mammootty-Parvathy Thiruvothu starrer Puzhu, has shared an anecdote about pitching it to Mammootty, during the last day of the shoot of Unda.

“During lunchtime, I asked him, ‘Ikka, can you play a negative character throughout the film? He looked at me  for a while and asked, ‘When you say negative, he must have a reason for it, right?’ I told him we could do that in the script.

As Mammukka considered it, I added that the entire film would be from his perspective. He then asked me, ‘So there must be ample scope for performance, right?’ When someone who appeared in a diverse range of characters for four decades asked me that question, I was stunned. I said, ‘Yes! The film will be completely his arena!’ And he agreed to do it.”

Harshad then added that the script had gone through multiple rewrites, and when he decided to rewrite the final form, he sought the help of writing duo Suhas and Sharfu (Varathan).  Their plans almost didn’t materialise when the pandemic disrupted filming schedules everywhere.

When they resumed, Harshad, as per Mammootty’s instructions, pondered doing another film with filmmaker Ratheena, “a big-canvas road movie.”  When that idea didn’t seem feasible at the time, the group, after checking with Mammootty, got around to the then-untitled Puzhu.

“After two consecutive days of script discussion and writing, Puzhu finally became alive,” says Harshad. “Puzhu can have different meanings and interpretations, but the aptest one is puzhu (worm). Puzhu is a small organism; Puzhu is a small film.” The film arrives on SonyLIV on May 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mammootty Parvathy Thiruvothu Puzhu Negative role
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp