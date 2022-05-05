STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tovino Thomas opens up on playing Wazim in 'Thallumaala'

Tovino Thomas in 'Thallumaala'

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Tovino Thomas seems to have had a blast, shooting for his upcoming Malayalam film 'Thallumaala'.

Taking to Instagram to share his experience of playing Wazim, the character he plays in the film, Tovino said, "While I truly enjoy getting into characters that demand a very poised, graceful and sometimes even gritty body language, there is something extremely liberating about doing movies where you get to go all out and just have a lot of fun. Wazim is all that and so much more!

"I remember thinking years back that there are a few things I just can't see myself doing but, when a character demands it, like in this one, you step up and show up! Especially when you have a rock-solid team backing you up and giving you the confidence to explore and grow as an artist."

"Sit back, relax and get ready to go on a roller coaster ride with 'Thallumaala' soon. Till then, continue grooving to the killer track you guys seem to be having a blast with!"

'Thallumaala' is an upcoming action comedy film that has been directed by Khalid Rahman. Written by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza, the film features Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles.

