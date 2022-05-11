Madras HC allows release of Malayalam movie 'Djinn' after suit claim settlement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has allowed release of Malayalam movie Djinn, which has been stuck in a legal tangle for two years now, with the condition of depositing Rs 50 lakh in a bank and furnishing bank guarantee for the remaining amount of the suit claim.

The release of the film had hit the road blocks in 2020 when Dream Warrior Pictures filed a suit against the producers of the film, Straight Line Cinemas, seeking to settle an outstanding amount of Rs 1.27 crore along with interest. The former claimed that the amount was payable to it under a 2019 agreement reached for screening the film Kaithi in Kerala.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy had ordered, on March 3, 2022, both parties to enter into an escrow agreement, and Straight Line Cinemas to remit all monies received in respect of the film to the escrow account. However, the production house challenged the order and filed an appeal.