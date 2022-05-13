By Express News Service

Mammootty’s man Friday S George has, in a brief note, shared a few words on his maiden production, Puzhu. He recalled the day when the megastar first told him about the project. “It was on the Aluva set of One. After meeting Ratheena (director) and Harshad (writer), Mammukka called me to his caravan and told me, ‘George, we can do that film. You produce it.’”

However, they couldn’t begin the film on time due to the pandemic situation. When they got back to it, George was particular about doing the film perfectly despite it not being one with a large canvas. “It’s only after reading the entire script (penned by Harshad, Sharfu and Suhas) that I realised that this is a character Mammukka did not do before, and it got me so excited!” he said. “In my film career, Puzhu is a project that excited me the most. What’s more important is Mammukka’s character in the film.”

The technical team of Puzhu comprises Theni Eashwar (director of photography), Jakes Bejoy (composer), Manu Jagadh (art director), Deepu Joseph (editor), and Sameera Saneesh (costumes). The Mammootty-Parvathy Thiruvothu film streams on SonyLIV from today.

