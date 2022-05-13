STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajisha Vijayan, Vinay Forrt, and Priya Varrier join thriller Kolla

Rajisha Vijayan, Vinay Forrt and Priya Prakash Varrier have joined the cast of Kolla, helmed by debutant Suraj Varma.

Published: 13th May 2022 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Priya Varrier

By Express News Service

Rajisha Vijayan, Vinay Forrt and Priya Prakash Varrier have joined the cast of Kolla, helmed by debutant Suraj Varma. The film is touted as a full-fledged thriller with script and dialogues by Jasim Jalal and Nelson Joseph. Noted writing duo Bobby and Sanjay (Traffic, Mumbai Police) conceived the story. 

The cast also has Alencier, Prem Prakash, Shebin Benson, Prasanth Alexander, Vinod Paravoor, and Jeo Baby. Rajavel Mohan is the director of photography, with  Arjun Benn as editor. Shaan Rahman is on board as music director.

KV Rajeesh is producing the film under the banner of Rajeesh Production in association with Ravi Mathew Productions. Meanwhile, Rajisha Vijayan will be seen next in Rahul Riji Nair’s Keedam, set for a theatrical release on May 20.

