By Express News Service

After multiple release delays, Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham (The Harbour) has finally been confirmed for a theatrical premiere on June 3.

The period epic is based on a tumultuous period in Kerala history and revolves around workers and unions and corrupt bosses.

Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, and Poornima Indrajith play the lead roles.