Tovino Thomas-Keerthy Suresh-starrer Vaashi  to release on June 17

Vaashi, which stars Tovino Thomas and Keerthi Suresh as advocates, will hit theatres on June 17.

Published: 17th May 2022 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Poster from Vaashi. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Vaashi, which stars Tovino Thomas and Keerthi Suresh as advocates, will hit theatres on June 17. The film, which marks actor Vishnu G Raghav’s directorial debut,  sees Keerthy back to Malayalam after Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham.

Vaashi is produced by G Suresh Kumar under the Revathy Kalamandir banner with Menaka Suresh and Revathy Suresh as co-producers.

Vishnu directed Vaashi from a screenplay he wrote based on a story by Janiz Chacko Simon. Roby Varghese Raj is the director of photography, with Mahesh Narayanan on editing. Kailas Menon composed the music to Vinayak Sasikumar’s lyrics.

Nandu, Baiju Santosh, Anumohan, Dr. Rony, Kottayam Ramesh, Mukundan, Krishnan Sopanam, Ankith, Sreelakshmi, Maya Viswanath and Maya Menon are also part of the cast.

