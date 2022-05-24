STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thuramukham trailer: Rajeev Ravi recreates a bygone era

Published: 24th May 2022 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Nivin Pauly-starrer 'Thuramukham'.

By Express News Service

The new trailer of Nivin Pauly’s long-delayed film Thuramukham has been released. The footage gives us a clearer glimpse of scenes and characters not shown in the previous trailer. We also get a better sense of the scale and how characters look in different periods. 

Directed by Rajeev Ravi, the period film is based on a tumultuous era in Kerala history and revolves around workers, their unions, and corrupt bosses.

Thuramukham is scripted by Gopan Chidambaram, based on the play of the same name penned by his father KN Chidambaram.

The story is set in the backdrop of workers’ struggles and protests against the infamous ‘Chappa’ system of casual labour allocation and primitive work guarantee scheme practised at the Mattancherry harbour during the 1940s and 50s.

Thuramukham also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Darshana Rajendran, Arjun Ashokan, Sudev Nair and Poornima Indrajith. Produced by Sukumar Thekkepat, the film has been confirmed for theatrical release on June 3.

