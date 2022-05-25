Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu to release on September 3

By Express News Service

Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu, which was picked up by Yoodlee Films recently, will be having its theatrical release on September 3. The political thriller co-produced by Sunny Wayne also stars Nivin Pauly, Shine Tom Chacko, Aditi Balan, Shammi Thilakan, Manoj Omen & Remya Suresh, among others.

Nivin Pauly says, “This is a story about hope, resurgence and courage, and I am sure the film will be received with a lot of love by the audience. This is a political drama, but it is also about the thread of humanity that connects us all. It also brings to the fore the triumph of the human spirit in the face of great oppression. The film may be set in North Kerala, but its theme has a universality that makes it relatable at multiple levels.”

Co-Producer Sunny Wayne adds, “Malayalam cinema has seen an unprecedented surge in the past few years and Yoodlee’s support to a film like Padavettu will further expand its reach across the country.

Nivin Pauly’s performance in the film must be seen to be believed, and Shine Tom Chacko, Aditi and the rest of the cast are brilliant as well. We are very happy that the film will now reach the audience on 2nd September around Onam. We are looking forward to a great festive opening.”