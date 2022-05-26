STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kamal Haasan to play villain in Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel film?

He has pitched the storyline to the actor and is awaiting a response.

Published: 26th May 2022 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram'.

A still from Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram'.

By Express News Service

Versatile actor Kamal Haasan has been approached to play the antagonist in Jr NTR’s new movie with Prashanth Neel.The KGF director, reportedly, was in awe of Kamal’s rugged look in Vikram and has offered him the villain’s role in his next.

“Prashanth has conceived a strong villainous character and believes that casting Kamal for the part would make a difference. He has pitched the storyline to the actor and is awaiting a response. A clearer picture would emerge soon,” informs a source close to the development.

Billed as NTR 31, the film will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts. The film will go on floors in April 2023 and the makers are planning to release it during Sankranthi 2024 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Meanwhile, after a three-year hiatus, Kamal is staging a comeback to films with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller Vikram. Also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, the film is slated for release on June 3. Prashanth, on the other hand, is directing Prabhas in Salaar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Prashanth Neel Vikram
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp