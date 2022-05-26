Kamal Haasan to play villain in Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel film?

By Express News Service

Versatile actor Kamal Haasan has been approached to play the antagonist in Jr NTR’s new movie with Prashanth Neel.The KGF director, reportedly, was in awe of Kamal’s rugged look in Vikram and has offered him the villain’s role in his next.

“Prashanth has conceived a strong villainous character and believes that casting Kamal for the part would make a difference. He has pitched the storyline to the actor and is awaiting a response. A clearer picture would emerge soon,” informs a source close to the development.

Billed as NTR 31, the film will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts. The film will go on floors in April 2023 and the makers are planning to release it during Sankranthi 2024 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Meanwhile, after a three-year hiatus, Kamal is staging a comeback to films with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller Vikram. Also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, the film is slated for release on June 3. Prashanth, on the other hand, is directing Prabhas in Salaar.