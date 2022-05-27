STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
T G Ravi and Sreejith Ravi reunite for Chevalier Chackochan 

TG Ravi and Sreejith Ravi will be reuniting for director BC Menon’s film Chevalier Chackochan, shooting for which will commence in the first week of June.

Published: 27th May 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Director BC Menon added that the film, which has a story by Kabeer Khan, is meant for family audiences since it addresses contemporary realities and social contexts and is predominantly about deep familial bonds. The film was shot in Ernakulam, Vaikom, Thalayolaparambu and Kottarakkara. 

Aside from Sreejith and TG Ravi, Chevalier Chackochan also stars Manu Verma, Sindhu Verma, Kulappully Leela, Chali Pala, Smriti Aneesh, Mridula Menon, Saaphalyam Kabeer Khan, and Ravi Neyyattinkara, among others. 

Saaphalyam Creations is bankrolling the film, which has Jerin James as director of photography, with Shebin Joseph as the editor and Murali Appadath on music and background score. 

