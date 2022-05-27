T G Ravi and Sreejith Ravi reunite for Chevalier Chackochan 

By Express News Service

TG Ravi and Sreejith Ravi will be reuniting for director BC Menon’s film Chevalier Chackochan, shooting for which will commence in the first week of June. The father and son duo will be playing the main characters. As per the makers, the eponymous character is a life-affirming one, and that religious harmony and brotherhood are the themes which the film discusses.

Director BC Menon added that the film, which has a story by Kabeer Khan, is meant for family audiences since it addresses contemporary realities and social contexts and is predominantly about deep familial bonds. The film was shot in Ernakulam, Vaikom, Thalayolaparambu and Kottarakkara.

Aside from Sreejith and TG Ravi, Chevalier Chackochan also stars Manu Verma, Sindhu Verma, Kulappully Leela, Chali Pala, Smriti Aneesh, Mridula Menon, Saaphalyam Kabeer Khan, and Ravi Neyyattinkara, among others.

Saaphalyam Creations is bankrolling the film, which has Jerin James as director of photography, with Shebin Joseph as the editor and Murali Appadath on music and background score.