By Express News Service

Indrans and Urvashi will be sharing the screen in Jaladhara Pump Set Since 1962, directed by Ashish Chinnappa.

Billed as a comedy, the film is being produced by Baiju Chellamma, Sagar, Sanitha Sasidharan and Arya Prithviraj under the banner of Wonderframes Filmland.

Also featuring Johny Antony, TG Ravi, Sanusha and Nisha Sarang, the film will start shooting in Palakkad by mid-July.