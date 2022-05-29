STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Funeral of singer Edava Babu who passed away on stage to be held today

Malayalam playback singer Edava Basheer

Malayalam playback singer Edava Basheer (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The funeral of noted Malayalam playback singer Edava Basheer, 78, who collapsed and died while performing on stage on Saturday will be conducted on Sunday. The funeral will be held at Kadappakada Juma Masjid Kabarishthan at 3 PM.

Edava Basheer was rendering a Hindi song 'Mano ho thum' and suddenly fell on stage at a programme organized by the Blue Diamond orchestra of which he was a part for the past several years. The function was at Pathirappaly in Kollam district. He was rushed to a private hospital at Cherthala but his life could not be saved.

The veteran singer shot into prominence during his school days winning several prizes for his music. Basheer floated a music troupe 'Sangeethalaya' at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district which was inaugurated by Malayalam's most reputed singer, K.J. Yesudas.

Basheer was a regular at all temple festivals across Kerala and his song "Akasaroopini, Annapoorneswari" in praise of the goddess Durga is one of the songs which was in high demand by the listeners during his public programmes.

He had travelled across the globe with his music and had performed in the United States, United Kingdom, European countries, middle eastern countries and far eastern nations.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheeshan condoled the passing away of Edava Basheer.

