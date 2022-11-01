It's a wrap for Lal-Anagha Narayanan's 'Dear Vaappi'

By Express News Service

The shooting for Dear Vaappi, the upcoming film starring Lal and Anagha Narayanan in the lead role, was wrapped up recently. The film is directed by Shan Thulasidharan and produced by Crown Films.

Actor-director Lal and Anagha Narayanan play a father-daughter duo in Dear Vaappi. Anagha was last seen in Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam. The film went on floors in September.

We earlier reported that the makers are planning to shoot in Thalassery, Mahe, Mysore, and Mumbai.

Dear Vaappi also features Niranj Mainyanpilla Raju, Sreerekha (Veyil-fame), and Sashi Eranjikkal, among others. According to the makers, Dear Vaappi revolves around Tailor Basheer, a father with many aspirations, and his model daughter Amira.

The film's technical team includes music composer Kailas Menon, cinematographer Pandikumar and editor Lijo Paul.

Renowned sound designer MR Rajakrishnan is working on the audio mixing while Ajay Mangad is handling the art direction. BK Harinarayanan and Manu Manjith have penned the lyrics.

Meanwhile, Shan has completed shooting a thriller with Indrajith Sukumaran and Anu Sithara, titled Anuradha Crime No. 59/2019, which is yet to release.

