Director Anjali Menon announces release of her next feature

By Express News Service

Recently, actors Parvathy Thiruvoth, Nithya Menen and Padmapriya piqued fans’ curiosity by sharing an image of a pregnancy test result. The confusion didn’t last long, as people got a hint of a film promotion after stumbling upon a social media page for Wonder Women, helmed by Anjali Menon (Bangalore Days, Koode).

Now the filmmaker herself has come forward to announce the release of the direct OTT release on SonyLIV. Thanking everyone for the overwhelming response to the promos, Anjali confirmed that she has already completed shooting the English-language film backed by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

The trailer will be out on November 3, with the streaming date announcement in tow. The stellar ensemble cast of Wonder Women comprises Nadiya Moidu, Parvathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy, Padmapriya, and Amruta Subhash.

