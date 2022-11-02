Ranjith Shankar’s 'Four Years' gets first poster

By Express News Service

Ranjith Shankar is coming out with his new film—a campus love story titled Four Years. The team released the first look poster through the social media accounts of over 10,000 college students on the occasion of Kerala Piravi. Headlined by Priya Varrier and Sarjano Khalid, the film’s theatrical release is expected in November. Jayasurya and Ranjith Shankar bankrolled the movie under the banner of Dreams and Beyond. Salu K Thomas cranked the camera while Sangeet Pratap handled the editing. Shankar Sharma wrote the music, with Tapas Nayak working on the sound design and final mix. The music has lyrics by Sandra Madhav, Sandhup Narayanan, Aarti Mohan, Anu Elizabeth, Vivek Muzhakkunnu, and Ranjith Shankar.