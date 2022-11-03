Home Entertainment Malayalam

'1744 White Alto' censored, gets new release date

Directed by Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam-fame Senna Hegde, 1744 White Alto is billed as a quirky crime comedy set in Kanhangad.

Published: 03rd November 2022 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the upcoming Malayalam quirky crime comedy '1744 White Alto' starring Sharafudheen in the lead.

A still from the upcoming Malayalam quirky crime comedy '1744 White Alto' starring Sharafudheen in the lead.

By Express News Service

Sharafudheen-starrer 1744 White Alto was set to hit screens this Friday, but the makers have pushed it to November 18. It has also been censored with a clean U certificate.

Directed by Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam-fame Senna Hegde, 1744 White Alto is billed as a quirky crime comedy set in Kanhangad.

It is scripted by Senna and Sreeraj Raveendran, who is also the film's cinematographer. The two had earlier co-written Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam, which won the Best Feature Film in Malayalam in the 68th National Film Awards.

Sharafudheen plays the lead role of a cop, while Sajin Cherukayil and Arun Kurian essay the roles of his subordinates in the film.

The cast also features Vincy Aloshious (Bheemante Vazhi) and Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam actors Rajesh Madhavan, Renji Kankol, Navas Vallikkunnu, and Anand Manmadhan. Mrinal Mukundan, Sreejith Nair, and Vinod Divakar are jointly producing 1744 White Alto under the banner of Kabinii Films.

Senna Hegde will next team up with Kunchacko Boban and Aparna Balamurali for a film titled Padmini. It is scripted by Kunjiramayanam-fame Deepu Pradeep.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp