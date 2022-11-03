'1744 White Alto' censored, gets new release date

By Express News Service

Sharafudheen-starrer 1744 White Alto was set to hit screens this Friday, but the makers have pushed it to November 18. It has also been censored with a clean U certificate.

Directed by Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam-fame Senna Hegde, 1744 White Alto is billed as a quirky crime comedy set in Kanhangad.

It is scripted by Senna and Sreeraj Raveendran, who is also the film's cinematographer. The two had earlier co-written Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam, which won the Best Feature Film in Malayalam in the 68th National Film Awards.

Sharafudheen plays the lead role of a cop, while Sajin Cherukayil and Arun Kurian essay the roles of his subordinates in the film.

The cast also features Vincy Aloshious (Bheemante Vazhi) and Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam actors Rajesh Madhavan, Renji Kankol, Navas Vallikkunnu, and Anand Manmadhan. Mrinal Mukundan, Sreejith Nair, and Vinod Divakar are jointly producing 1744 White Alto under the banner of Kabinii Films.

Senna Hegde will next team up with Kunchacko Boban and Aparna Balamurali for a film titled Padmini. It is scripted by Kunjiramayanam-fame Deepu Pradeep.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

