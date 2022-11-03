WATCH | Anajali Menon's 'Wonder Women' promises heartwarming tale of moms-to-be

By Express News Service

The trailer of Wonder Women, filmmaker Anjali Menon's upcoming film, was released on Thursday. The makers also announced that the English-language film will premiere on November 18 on the Sony Liv platform.

The heartwarming trailer shows a glimpse of a group of pregnant women of different relationship statuses, from diverse places and cultures, embarking on a journey of friendship, and camaraderie at a pre-natal class, Sumana, run by Nanditha (Nadiya Moidu).

Nithya Menen plays Nora, Padmapriya plays Veni, who gets her mother-in-law to classes, Parvathy Thiruvothu plays Mini, a single mother, Archana Padmini plays Gracy, who is expecting her second child, Amruta Subhash plays Jaya from a seemingly conventional set-up, and Sayanora plays Saya, who lives in with her partner in Goa.

Talking about the film and concept, Anjali Menon said, “I have discovered from experience that sisterhoods can empower us individually and collectively. With Wonder Women, I wanted to portray this warm bond through multiple characters from varied backgrounds and their fun and feisty way of dealing with life. The characters are ordinary women who will resonate with the audience, from all age groups across the country. The story is a peek into their lives and how the pregnancy and their newfound friendships push them to grow."

While Anjali has written the script, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara and presented by RSVP And Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Manesh Madhavan, editor Praveen Prabhakar, music composer Govind Vasantha and sound designer Rajakrishnan.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

