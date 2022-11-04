Home Entertainment Malayalam

Nivin Pauly’s Thaaram rolls 

The upcoming film will be directed by Vinay Govind, who has previously helmed films like Kili Poyi (2013), and Kohinoor (2015).

Published: 04th November 2022 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Actor Nivin Pauly, whose Saturday Night is set to release today, has begun working on his next Malayalam film Thaaram. The film’s screenwriter Vivek Ranjit shared the news on Instagram as he shared photos from the movie’s inaugural ceremony. 

The upcoming film will be directed by Vinay Govind, who has previously helmed films like Kili Poyi (2013), and Kohinoor (2015). Thaaram is expected to be a romantic comedy with commercial elements.

As per reports, Thaaram is expected to have a mix of comedy, and commercial elements to make it a complete entertainer package. With the film being shot across states, including Kerala and West Bengal, the story is primarily set in Kochi.

Thaaram will have the Malayalam film industry as a prominent aspect which is based out in Kochi and Nivin’s character is expected to have some connection to the entertainment industry. The film’s technical crew consists of Pradeesh M Varma as the cinematographer, Rahul Raj as the music composer, and Arju Benn as the editor. The lyrics will be written by Manu Manjith and Harinarayanan BK.

Meanwhile, Nivin has a few projects in the pipeline. He has Rajeev Ravi’s period epic Thuramukham and a Tamil film with director Ram, titled Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai.
 

TAGS
Thaaram Nivin Pauly Vinay Govind
