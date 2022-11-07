Home Entertainment Malayalam

Prithviraj Sukumaran teases Mohanlal fans; Empuraan pre-production underway

On Monday, Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-turned-director shared a photo on Instagram hinting that the film's work is in progress. 

Published: 07th November 2022 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram-Empuraan script

The actor-turned-director shared a photo hinting that Empuraan's script is in progress. (Photo | Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram)

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that Empuraan (L2E), the much-anticipated sequel of Lucifer, has commenced production. And the fans are eagerly waiting to know more updates about the film.

The photo featured Empuraan's script on the work desk beside a coffee mug.

Earlier, in a video byte, Prithviraj said, "The writing is over, and we will start shooting soon. Before that, there is the task of putting together the artists, locations, and dates. As usual, I don't have any tall claims to make.

What Murali and I are attempting is a commercial entertainer with Lalettan, something that appeals to all kinds of audiences. As for its other layers, we would be happy if the audience would enjoy them. If not, it would be my failure as a filmmaker."

Prithviraj made his directorial debut with the Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer in 2019. Three months after the release, Mohanlal and Prithviraj announced the sequel titled Empuraan.

The sequel is also produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner. Meanwhile, Prithviraj also directed Mohanlal in his second venture BroDaddy.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

