This is how Dulquer Salmaan celebrated one year of 'Kurup'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Dulquer Salmaan, on Saturday, celebrated one year of his crime drama 'Kurup' with a special note and pictures.

Taking to his Instagram, 'The Zoya Factor' actor shared pictures from the movie along with a long note.

The pictures feature key moments and characters of Dulquer in the movie.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Celebrating one year of #Kurup! The biggest game changer for us at Wayfarer Films. A film that gave us the courage and guts today to believe in our collective dreams. Today as a company I believe we can attempt anything and we will see it through and give you all spectacular & memorable movie experiences."

Dulquer thanked his cast and crew. And also the audience for their love and support.

He added, "I wish to thank our incredible cast, the hardest working crew and all of our partners of Kurup. And most of all to the viewers everywhere, across the world for embracing the film and giving it so much love. Special shout-out to Anish Mohan @mstarentertainments for being rock solid standing by us through the toughest days !

Kurup, a real-life inspired crime drama released in multiple languages such as Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi on November 12.

Inspired by the life of India's longest wanted fugitve Sukumara Kurup, who was accused of murder and faking his own death, the movie is directed by Srinath Rajendran. The crime drama also features a stellar cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anupama Parameswaran and Shivajith Padmanaban.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan was recently seen in a psychological thriller film 'Chup' which received positive responses from the audience.

Helmed by R Balki, the film also starred Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles.

Apart from that, he was also seen in a romantic drama film 'Sita Ramam' alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur.

