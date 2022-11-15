December release for Alphonse Puthren’s Gold, says Baburaj

By Express News Service

The release of Alphonse Puthren’s Gold has been eagerly awaited by many. The film, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara as the leads, was originally planned as an Onam release in September.

However, they had to postpone it at the last moment as they couldn’t complete the post-production works in time.

Actor Baburaj, who is playing an important role in Gold, has now confirmed that the film will hit screens in December. He also sounded happy that the ‘long wait for perfection’ is finally over. The makers are expected to officially announce the exact release date soon.

Apart from scripting and directing, Alphonse is also handling the film’s editing, stunts, VFX and animation. Anend C Chandran and Viswajith Odukkathil are the cinematographers, and music is by Rajesh Murugesan.

Gold’s elaborate supporting cast includes Lalu Alex, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt, Jagadish, Shine Tom Chacko, Prem Kumar, Mallika Sukumaran, Shammi Thilakan, Deepti Sathi, Shanti Krishna, and Roshan Mathew among others. Prithviraj is producing the film along with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames.

The release of Alphonse Puthren’s Gold has been eagerly awaited by many. The film, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara as the leads, was originally planned as an Onam release in September. However, they had to postpone it at the last moment as they couldn’t complete the post-production works in time. Actor Baburaj, who is playing an important role in Gold, has now confirmed that the film will hit screens in December. He also sounded happy that the ‘long wait for perfection’ is finally over. The makers are expected to officially announce the exact release date soon. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baburaj Jacob (@baburajactor) Apart from scripting and directing, Alphonse is also handling the film’s editing, stunts, VFX and animation. Anend C Chandran and Viswajith Odukkathil are the cinematographers, and music is by Rajesh Murugesan. Gold’s elaborate supporting cast includes Lalu Alex, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt, Jagadish, Shine Tom Chacko, Prem Kumar, Mallika Sukumaran, Shammi Thilakan, Deepti Sathi, Shanti Krishna, and Roshan Mathew among others. Prithviraj is producing the film along with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames.