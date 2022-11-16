Home Entertainment Malayalam

Aishwarya Lekshmi's 'Kumari' gets OTT release date

Kumari, directed by Ranam-fame Nirmal Sahadev is a fantasy-horror drama. Shine Tom Chacko plays the role of Aishwarya Lekshmi's husband in the film.

Published: 16th November 2022 07:41 PM

Trailer poster of the Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer Kumari

Trailer poster of the Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer Kumari. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

The Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer Kumari, which hit the theatres on October 28, is now set for its OTT release. The film will have its digital premiere on Netflix on November 18.

Swasika, Surabhi Lakshmi, Tanvi Ram, Giju John, Shivajith Padmanabhan, Rahul Madhav and Shruthy Menon are also part of the cast.

Newcomer Abraham Joseph is the cinematographer of Kumari while Jakes Bejoy and Manikandan Ayyappa have handled the music department. Sreejith Sarang has done the edits.

The film's director Nirmal Sahadev has jointly produced Kumari with actor Giju John, Jakes Bejoy, and Sreejith Sarang under the banner of their newly launched production company, The Fresh Lime Sodas.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's banner Prithviraj Productions is also part of the production.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Comments

