Anna Ben’s next project starts rolling

By Express News Service

The motion poster of Anchu Centum Seleenayum, the upcoming film starring Anna Ben and Mathew Thomas, was released on Monday.

Produced by Mukesh R Mehta and CV Sarathi under the E4 Entertainment banner, the film is directed by Jexson Antony and written by Benny P Nayarambalam, who is also Anna’s father.

Sharing the announcement of this project on Instagram, Anna wrote, “This one is like a warm hug. My next with my favourite person on this planet, my Pappa. Not even in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine my father would write a script for me.

This feels unreal. Thank you, Pappa.” Earlier, Anna and Benny played daughter and father on screen in Jude Anthany Joseph’s directorial Sara’s. And the upcoming film will also mark the second collaboration between Anna and Mathew after their debut film Kumbalangi Nights.

The motion poster features an animated video of a goat running towards the loafing shed as someone calls her name Kinkini. Anchu Centum Seleenayum also stars Srindaa, Shanthi Krishna and Sudhy Kopa.

