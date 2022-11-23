Home Entertainment Malayalam

Irena Mihalkovich leads Amal Rubinson’s 'Sanghaporul'

Susmith Anand, Akhil Mohandas & Mridula Menon are the other cast members for this film.

Poster of debutant Amal Rubinson's Sanghaporul.

By Express News Service

Belarus native Irena Mihalkovich, who starred in the Malayalam film Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi, leads debutant Amal Rubinson’s Sanghaporul along with newcomer Hameed Khan Shamsee.

Speaking about Sanghaporul, Amal says, “The film revolves around events incited by a stranger’s unexpected and unwelcome arrival in a remote Kerala town. He quickly becomes the scapegoat of the townspeople after being found in a suspicious situation.

The language barrier and indifference lead to the escalation of the situation. The film focuses on hostile mob mentality posed to nonnatives and brings to light the hideous traits of the human mind.”

Susmith Anand, Akhil Mohandas & Mridula Menon are the other cast members. The film’s crew also comprise newcomers, including editor and colourist Ayush Saraswathy, cinematographers Arshad FS and Vyshak P, and composer Dhanush Harikumar NH.

Irena is also part of another upcoming Malayalam indie feature, FAR, directed by newcomer Praveen Peter.

