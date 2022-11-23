Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Padavettu' to stream on Netflix from Nov 25

The film, directed by Liju Krishna, was released in theatres on October 21 and met with mixed response in general.

Published: 23rd November 2022 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 09:30 AM

Trailer poster of Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu.

By Express News Service

Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu is set to have its digital premiere on Netflix on November 25. 

Padavettu is a socio-political drama set in a North Kerala village named Maloor. It has Nivin Pauly playing Ravi, an athlete who becomes a traumatized man after meeting with an accident. He is stuck in life and finds peace by being lethargic. The conflict comes in the form of a local political party and its head, Kuyyali (Shammy Thilakan). 

The core plot is about how Ravi transforms to become the oppressed village’s saviour. Shine Tom Chacko, Sudheesh, Aditi Balan, Remya Suresh, Vijayaraghavan, and Indrans also star in the film.

Nivin Pauly whose last release was Saturday Night, next has Thuramukham lined up for release. The long-delayed Rajeev Ravi directorial is eyeing a Christmas release.

