First look of Suraj Venjaramoodu's 'Ennalum Entaliya' out

The first look of Suraj Venjaramoodu's new film Ennalum Entaliya got released on Wednesday. Bash Mohammed of Luka Chuppi-fame is directing the film. It was earlier titled Love Jihad, but the makers have now changed the title for some reason.

Along with Suraj, the cast also includes Lena, Gayathri Arun, Meera Nandan and Siddique in prominent roles. The film is said to have a humour-infused story of contemporary relevance.

As per reports, it tells the story of a teen girl from a Muslim family who falls in love with a boy from a Hindu family. Bash has written the story. He has penned the screenplay by Sreekumar Arackal.

Ennalum Entaliya has cinematography by Prakash Velayudhan and music by Willaim Francis. Manoj is the film's editor. Listin Stephen's Magic Frames is producing the film.

Suraj Venjaramoodu, last seen in Mukundan Unni Associates, has Madanolsavam, Acharu Varuhtiya Vina, Roy and Higuita coming up.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

