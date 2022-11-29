Home Entertainment Malayalam

Jayasurya’s Kathanaar team preps massive shoot studio 

Jayasurya essays the titular character—a mythical priest with magical powers—in the film, which is currently undergoing pre-production.

Published: 29th November 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Gokulam Movies, the production house behind director Rojin Thomas’ Kathanaar, is prepping what the team claims to be South India’s largest modular studio floor. The big-budget 3D fantasy project employs virtual production, also claimed to be the first in India.

The 40,000 square feet studio, built on about forty acres of land in Pukkatupady, Kochi, aims to be advantageous for other big-budget spectacles in not just Kerala but also India.

Jayasurya essays the titular character—a mythical priest with magical powers—in the film, which is currently undergoing pre-production. The film’s cast might feature actors from other Indian languages too.

According to the team, Jayasurya is undergoing physical and mental training to play Kathanaar and has put on hold all other projects at the moment. The makers expect to start filming by the beginning of 2023.

Rojin Thomas is known for the films Philips and the Monkey Pen, Jo & the Boy, and #Home. Art director Rajeevan, who has worked on the Tamil films 7aam Arivu and Kaashmora, is handling the set design of the film planned as a pan-Indian release in multiple languages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kathanaar Gokulam Movies
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp