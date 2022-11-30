Rajesh Madhavan’s directorial debut gets a title 'Pennum Porattum'

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about actor Rajesh Madhavan debuting as a filmmaker. Santhosh T Kuruvilla’s STK Frames is backing the project, which has been titled Pennum Porattum. Though the makers unveiled the title on Monday, they are yet to reveal details regarding the cast and crew members.

Rajesh Madhavan is noted for his roles in films like Maheshinte Prathikaram, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, and the recent blockbuster Nna Thaan Case Kodu (NTCK).

Apart from being an actor, he has also worked as a creative director in the National-award winning Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam and casting director in NTCK. His directorial debut Pennum Porattum has been confirmed as a comedy-entertainer.

Rajesh was last seen in Senna Hegde’s crime-comedy 1744 White Alto, in which he played an important role.



We had earlier reported about actor Rajesh Madhavan debuting as a filmmaker. Santhosh T Kuruvilla’s STK Frames is backing the project, which has been titled Pennum Porattum. Though the makers unveiled the title on Monday, they are yet to reveal details regarding the cast and crew members. Rajesh Madhavan is noted for his roles in films like Maheshinte Prathikaram, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, and the recent blockbuster Nna Thaan Case Kodu (NTCK). Apart from being an actor, he has also worked as a creative director in the National-award winning Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam and casting director in NTCK. His directorial debut Pennum Porattum has been confirmed as a comedy-entertainer. Rajesh was last seen in Senna Hegde’s crime-comedy 1744 White Alto, in which he played an important role.