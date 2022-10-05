Nivin Pauly's Padavettu censored U/A

The censoring of Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu has been done. With a U/A certificate, the film will be hitting screens on October 21. It is after several delays that the film is finally gearing up for release.

Written and directed by Liju Krishna, the film is a political drama set in North Kerala.

Earlier while speaking about the film, Nivin Pauly had said, "Padavettu is a story about hope, resurgence, and courage, and I'm sure the film will be received with a lot of love by the audience.

This is a political drama, but it is also about the thread of humanity that connects us all. It also brings to the fore the triumph of the human spirit in the face of great oppression.

The film may be set in North Kerala, but its theme has a universality that makes it relatable at multiple levels."

Padvaettu, co-produced by Sunny Wayne and Yoodle Films, also stars Manju Warrier, Aditi Balan, Shine Tom Chacko, Shammi Thilakan, and Indrans.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

